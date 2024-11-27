Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice

Andhra Pradesh Government has initiated a good practice, by releasing the Syllabus of proposed Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 examinations. While Chandrababu Naidu Government is taking steps to conduct Mega DSC 2024 examinations next year to fill up teacher posts in the state, to help students preparation, it has released Syllabus well in advance on Wednesday.

The suggestive syllabus for Mega DSC is made available on the official website of AP Govt’s Department of School Education from Nov 27, Wednesday.

Chandrababu Naidu Government is planning to conduct Mega DSC with more than 16,000 teacher posts. However due to various legal and procedural issues, it might take some more time for the release of DSC notification. To ensure that DSC aspirants do not waste time or face troubles in preparation, School Education Department has released Syllabus well in advance, giving ample time for the preparation.

The suggestive syllabus contains syllabus for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), SGT Special Education, School Assitant, TGT, PGT, Principals and Physical Education job examinations. With suggestive yet comprehensive syllabus in their hands, teacher job aspirants can plan their preparation properly.

By releasing the suggestive syllabus, well ahead of notification, AP Govt has initiated a good practice. At a time when students and unemployed youth preparing for competitive examinations, are put to several delays, confusion and stress, AP Govt’s initiative will help them in saving from unnecessary tension and uncertainty.

Aspiring DSC candidates can click on the following link to download suggestive syllabus:

https://apdsc2024.apcfss.in/

Dnr