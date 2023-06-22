Ravi Teja backs a Small Film

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja turned producer and he is busy producing interesting attempts along with co-producing his films on RT Team Works banner. He produced a small film titled Sundaram Master that features Harsha Chemudu in the lead role. The first look poster of the film is unveiled this evening by Ravi Teja. Kalyan Santosh is the director and Sricharan Pakala is scoring the music. The poster reveals the look of a bunch of villagers along with Harsha posing for a group picture. More details are expected to be announced soon. The film is slated for release this year.

