SPY Trailer: Nikhil on a Massive Mission

Young actor Nikhil is gearing up for one more pan-Indian attempt and the stylish action thriller is titled SPY. The film is all about the conspiracy of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s death. Garry directed SPY and the theatrical trailer of the film is out. The trailer is racy, packed with action and is quite interesting. Shot across some of the exclusive locales of the globe, SPY also has several renowned and proven actors playing other important roles. Nikhil fits well in the role of a youngster who is on a mission.

Rana Daggubati plays a cameo while Aryan Rajesh, Iswarya Menon, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sengupta, Abhinav Gomatam and Ravi Varma played other important roles. The film is promoted as the ‘India’s Best Kept Secret’. The trailer hints that Nikhil has one more winner in his hands. ED Entertainments are the producers and the film is gearing up for a pan-Indian release on June 29th across the globe.