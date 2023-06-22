Prabhas’ Instant decision saved Adipurush

Prabhas’ recent offering Adipurush was inspired by the Indian mythological epic Ramayana and it is directed by Om Raut. The film released on Friday and the response for the film was poor. Several controversies surrounded the film after the adaptation was not proper. Several Hindu organizations demanded to ban the film. Om Raut was badly trolled for his work. T Series shelled out huge money on the project. The makers recovered their investments before the film’s release as they could sell off the non-theatrical rights for record prices.

Om Raut wanted the film to be made in two parts considering the ongoing trend. The final runtime also forced him to move towards such a plan. He requested Prabhas to shoot for Adipurush for one more month so that the content would be divided into two parts. But Prabhas was against the idea and he had a strict no. Prabhas convinced the team of Adipurush saying that the strategy of two parts would not work for Adipurush. It was then the makers shelved their plans. Else, they would have lost big money as the first installment ended up as a flop.