Alia Bhatt’s funny response to Deepika Padukune’s Post

Deepika Padukone on the occasion of World’s International Yoga Day quizzed her fans by posting a picture of a yoga asana. Deepika wrote, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday.” Alia Bhatt came out with a funny answer calling it “Puppy pose (with a nerd face emoji)”. Even though Alia Bhatt’s guess was the right one, their funny conservation is viral on social media. Deepika Padukone’s asana was called Uttana Shishosana (extended puppy). Other actors also started their guesses in the comments section and all over the post turned out to be the funniest with comments.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.