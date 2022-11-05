Rishab Shetty promotes ‘Kantara’ at India Gate

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty and his leading lady Sapthami Gowda are in the National Capital and promoted their mega blockbuster ‘Kantara’ at India Gate.

The power duo looked enchanting in white. Rishabh was seen wearing traditional south Indian outfit.

After winning hearts of millions in Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are witnessing a constant rise.

‘Kantara’ Hindi market numbers have constantly been seeing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of 53.7 Cr till November 4.

Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively.

The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.