Vaarasudu’s Ranjithame: A Full-on Mass Song

Vijay’s Telugu debut film Vaarasudu directed by Vamshi Paidipally under Sri Venkateswara Creations is nearing completion. Being made on a large scale, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as Vijay’s love interest. The first single Ranjithame from the film’s Tamil version Varisu is unveiled.

The specialty of this song is Vijay has also lent vocals for it. Although Vijay sang a few songs earlier, Ranjithame is a full-on mass song. Vijay’s singing is truly impressive. Alongside him, the song was sung by MM Manasi. Shot on vibrant sets, the visuals look lively.

Vijay is one of the finest dancers and his stylish dance moves provide a feast to the eyes. Rashmika Mandanna is equally superb in the song. The Telugu song will be released soon.

Vaarasudu is slated for Sankranthi release in Telugu and Tamil.