Don’t dance to Babu’s tunes, Ambati tells Pawan

Minister for Water Resources, Ambati Rambabu, on Saturday took strong exception to the statements made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Ippatam village of Tadepalli-Mangalagiri municipal corporation.

Speaking to the media, the Minister discounted Pawan Kalyan’s allegations of the government demolishing houses in Ippatam village. He also ridiculed the allegations of political vendetta in the government action.

The Minister said that marking for road widening was done in February this year and notices to the house owners were given in April. While the Jana Sena formation meeting was held in March, the survey for road widening in all the villages which were made part of the new municipal corporation was done in February.

The Minister also said that not a single house was demolished in the village by the officials. The officials have only pulled down the compound walls. Rambabu advised Pawan Kalyan to use his own intellect and not to depend on the programme chart given by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu or Eenadu chief Ramoji Rao.

At another media conference, Minister for Housing, Jogi Ramesh, discounted the Jana Sena chief’s allegations against the government. He took strong exception to Pawan Kalyan’s allegations that the YSR Congress had conspired to kill him and hired assassins paying Rs 250 crore.

The Minister said that the Hyderabad police have investigated the case and found the charge baseless. He wondered why anyone would pay money to eliminate Pawan Kalyan who acts on remuneration.

The Minister also advised the Jana Sena chief to clear the cheque of Rs 50 lakh that was promised to the Ippatam villagers, before making any statement. He also alleged that Pawan Kalyan had visited the village as per the directions of Chandrababu Naidu.