Balayya and Anil Ravipudi Film Pushed

Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon join hands with Anil Ravipudi for a powerful entertainer and the shoot was planned to start this month. With the delay in the shoot of Veera Simha Reddy, the actor decided to push the schedules of Anil’s film for now. The film may start rolling after Sankranthi once Balayya is done with his commitments. Balakrishna is also busy with the shoot of Unstoppable 2 and it would be concluded in December. With packed schedules ahead, Balayya wanted to start shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer post Sankranthi 2023.

Balakrishna will also have to promote Veera Simha Reddy which is planned for Sankranthi 2023 release. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Thaman is the music director. Veera Simha Reddy will clash with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Anil Ravipudi is done with the entire scriptwork and he is occupied with the pre-production work of the film. Shine Screens will produce this mass entertainer. Thaman will compose the music. All the technicians and the actors are finalized. The makers will announce the details of the heroine very soon.