Ration rice being diverted by Jagan’s Govt, says Alapati Rajendra Prasad

Former minister and senior TDP leader, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, said here on Saturday that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is totally misusing the ration system and has been diverting the rice being supplied to the ration card holders.

Rajendra Prasad told media persons here that the late N T Rama Rao launched the system of supplying rice to ration card holders at Rs 2 a kg to ensure that no person should suffer from hunger. But Jagan Mohan Reddy, after becoming the Chief Minister of the State, has been totally misusing the whole system, he added.

The 1.47 cr white ration cards during the TDP regime have been brought down to 1.44 cr after Jagan came to power, Rajendra Prasad said. There was no misuse of the ration while the TDP was in power but it is totally a reverse trend now, he added.

The Union Minister has already made it clear on the floor of Parliament that after the YSRCP came to power, 5.66 metric tonnes of ration rice worth over Rs 2,000 cr has been diverted, he said adding that Jagan is looting the State with liquor and sand mafia. Jagan, who came to power with the votes of the poor, is now not looting even the ration dealers who supply rice to the poor white ration card holders.

The ration rice is being exported to other countries through Kakinada Port with the help of local MLA, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, the former minister stated. Can Jagan say that he is not involved in this scam, he asked. When the essentials in the open market are very high while the essentials in the ration shop are not available and how the poor can survive, Rajendra Prasad asked.

Taking the police help Jagan is resorting to all kinds of atrocities and this should be brought to an end, Rajendra Prasad maintained.