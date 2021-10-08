Telangana urges Centre to undertake caste census of BCs

The Telangana Legislature on Friday passed a resolution urging the Central government to conduct a caste wise census of backward classes while holding general census for 2021.

Both houses of the state legislature passed the resolution unanimously.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who moved the resolution in the Assembly, said that in view of the uplift of poorer sections of the society, it was necessary to maintain accurate statistics for taking up various welfare measures for benefiting poorest of the poor.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced passing of the resolution unanimously.

The Legislative Council also unanimously adopted government resolution demanding the Central government to take up caste-wise census for backward classes in 2021.

The resolution was passed three days after the Chief Minister gave an assurance in the Assembly. He had urged the Centre to enhance the reservation quota of Scheduled Castes and also undertake caste census.

Rao had accepted the suggestion of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for caste census and wondered why the Centre was not coming forward to undertake this.

“All kinds of nonsense is spoken in the absence of statistics. Unless you have the facts and figures, you can’t make the proper plans for upliftment of any section,” he had said.