Samantha vows to fight back on false propaganda

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are separated and the announcement came just before their fourth anniversary. There are a lot of speculations about the reasons behind their breakup. Several media houses cooked stories. While Naga Chaitanya remained tight-lipped and went ahead with his work, Samantha is on a break. The actress took her social media page and responded about the rumors and speculations that are going on. She thanked her supporters and she responded about the false propaganda.

Her statement said”Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumors and stories that are being spread. They say that I have affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me”