Sharmila effect: KCR stops anyone from praising YSR in Assembly!

It’s been more than seven years since Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana State for formed in 2014.

But whenever Telangana Legislative Assembly meets, the names of previous AP Chief Ministers YS Rajashekar Reddy or N Chandrababu Naidu often figures in the House.

This is because Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao or his TRS MLAs often take YSR and Naidu names to attack them for their ‘anti Telangana stand’ and meting out injustice to Telangana during their regime in Undivided AP.

But there were several instances in TS Assembly earlier where YSR was praised for his various welfare schemes.

Even KCR praised YSR several times in TS Assembly for his Arogyasri scheme and 108 ambulances scheme.

Not to mention AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who praises YSR in the House during every Assembly session saying that YSR gave 4% reservations to Muslims and also implemented several various schemes for the welfare of Muslims.

However, KCR got angry when Owaisi praised YSR again in the Assembly on Friday (today).

KCR told Owaisi that it’s under YSR’s rule Telangana suffered a lot in terms of water and funds and Telangana Muslims suffered a lot as he auctioned valuable Wakf lands in and around Hyderabad and gave them to Lanco Hills etc and it hurts him if anyone praises YSR in Telangana.

KCR told Owaisi not to praise a leader like YSR who discriminated Telangana.

KCR’s comments created a buzz in political circles as to why he objected to praising YSR when he himself praised YSR in the Assembly several times earlier.

Political analysts say it’s the impact of YS Sharmila launching YSRTP in Telangana and criticising KCR and TRS daily. Also, KCR’s relations with AP CM YS Jagan have also spoiled due to the Krishna water dispute.

For these reasons, KCR doesn’t want anyone in Telangana to praise YSR.