Is this why Akhila Priya is moving closer to Jana Sena?

Though out of power, former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya never fails to make it to the news headlines. Spate of kidnap and extortion cases later, she is now in the news for another reason. Highly placed sources say that she is considering joining the Jana Sena now. If sources are to be believed, she has already held talks with Pawan’s emissaries and is all set to quit the TDP.

Her main grouse is that TDP Chandrababu Naidu has not given her an appointment for the last one-and-a-half-year. In fact, Chandrababu was upset with the cases of extortion and kidnap that she was involved in. He felt that she was bringing disrepute to the TDP through her actions. Sources also said that Chandrababu is also fully aware of her attempts to join the YSRCP and the BJP. In fact, she had opened channels with both the parties. However, it is another matter that both the parties showed no interest in her. In fact, her brother and political rival Bhuma Kishore Reddy joined the BJP and this had closed doors for her in the party.

With her father’s best friend and her worst rival AV Subba Reddy working hard in the TDP and his daughter Jaswanthi Reddy building up a base in the party, Akhila Priya feels that the TDP may not even give her a ticket in 2023 elections. Left with virtually no options, she is said to have opened p channels of communication with the Jana Sena. She is said to have leveraged on her parents association with the Praja Rajyam Party. Her father was incharge for Rayalaseema PRP and her mother was elected an MLA from the party . She is using this channel to befriend the Jana Sena establishment.

Sources say that there is another reason for her choice of the Jana Sena. Her husband Bhargava Ram is from the Balija community, which is the mainstay of the Jana Sena. She is hoping that the community will rally behind her. This, sources say, is one of the main reasons for her overtures to the Jana Sena. Sources say that she might soon announce her joining of the Jana Sena.