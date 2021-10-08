Konda Polam movie review

Telugu360 Rating : 2.5/5

Tollywood director Krish is known for directing sensible films like Gamyam, Vedam and Kanche. Impressed with the novel ‘Kondapolam’ that is written by Sannapureddi Venkata Ramireddy, Krish decided to adapt it into a film. It was made with Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh with the same name. Sai Chand and Kota Srinivasa Rao played the other prominent roles in a different attempt. Kondapolam was shot entirely in the forests of Vikarabad district. Krish’s home banner First Frame Entertainments produced the film and Keeravani is the music director. Here is the complete review of Kondapolam:

Story:

Kondapolam narrates the story of Ravindra Yadav (Vaisshnav Tej) who is a responsible youth who struggles to make his profession in the field of IT. After testing his luck for four complete years, Ravi heads back to his roots and decides to support his father (Sai Chand). The entire village suffers from drought and the people struggle hard to feed their cattle. Ravi’s father along with a bunch of the villagers decides to head for Kondapolam to save their cattle (sheep). The rest of Kondapolam is all about Ravi’s journey and his equation with Obulamma (Rakul Preet Singh). It is after this journey, Ravi gains confidence and settles well in his life. Watch Kondapolam to know about the memorable journey of Ravindra Yadav.

Analysis:

Kondapolam is not just about feeding the cattle and the sheep. The film narrates about the drastic situations, adventures, and survival in these extreme conditions. The characters are well designed but Krish failed to get the right needed emotional connect which is crucial for films like Kondapolam. The songs are good and Keeravani adds life with his background score. The slow pace is the biggest barrier for the film. The film is shot in realistic locations and the performances are honest. Kondapolam is the story of a youngster who succeeds in life because of a memorable journey. This journey teaches him some valuable lessons and gets him the needed confidence.

The episodes with the tiger are shot badly and the graphic work is quite poor. The Rayalaseema drought issues are narrated well and a village attempts to save their cattle from these conditions and heads to Kondapolam. The first half of Kondapolam looks decent with an interesting interval block. The second half of the film looks flat and makes a boring watch. When there are no commercial ingredients, there should be a strong emotional drama that goes missing in Kondapolam. Though the film has enough depth, it was not well narrated.

Performances:

Vaisshnav Tej is just one film old and he should be appreciated for picking up a film like Kondapolam. The actor delivered his best as Ravi and he even fits well. Tej transformed well and his expressions are good. Rakul Preet lives up to the expectations in a de-glam role as Obulamma. Rakul has done enough homework for the role and it is clearly visible on screen. Sai Chand comes up with one more interesting attempt and his performance will be remembered for a long time. Kota Srinivasa Rao and Ravi Prakash have done their jobs with perfection. All the other actors are decent.

Kondapolam is inspired by a novel and is a different attempt. Krish penned the screenplay for Kondapolam. The dialogues are good at times and the script is written without adding unwanted entertainment and songs. MM Keeravani’s background score is an asset for Kondapolam and the songs are good. The cinematography work is very good and some of the emotional episodes are well presented. The production values are good and the editing work is ok. Krish has been honest with the attempt but Kondapolam happens at a slow pace because of which it may not appeal to everyone.

Verdict:

Kondapolam is an honest attempt from Krish but the film will not appeal to everyone. For those who love art films, Kondapolam can be given a watch.

