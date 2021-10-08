Mamta Didi’s men come scouting for leaders in Telangana

Is Mamta Banerjee trying to foray into Telangana? She is trying to expand her party in the state and emerge as a force to reckon with? Is she trying to emerge as a truly national party with presence in several states? Mamta Didi’s moves are raising these questions and the political class is hotly debating her moves.

Soon after her stupendous victory in West Bengal, Mamta has announced that she would emerge as an alternative to the BJP at the Centre. She has also indicated that she would expand her party in every state. Accordingly, she appointed her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the secretary general of the party for expansion into newer areas. Soon after elections, attempts were made to revive the party in Assam and Tripura. In Tripura, the party got considerable success when a couple of MLAs from the BJP joined her. In Assam, former minister Santosh Mohan Dev’s daughter Sushmita Deb too has joined the Trinamool. Recently, led by former Goa CM Luzinho Falerio, several former ministers and MLAs have joined the TMC.

The latest is that Mamta Banerjee’s representatives have toured Hyderabad and several other important towns and met several former MLAs and MPs to seek their support. Some ministers reportedly showed interest in the Trinamool Congress Party. Even some TRS leaders, who are not very sure of getting a TRS ticket in 2023 are said to have approached Mamta’s representatives.

The TRS and the other political parties are said to be watching these moves with some concern. According to reports, every major political party in Telangana has its own set of dissidents and is worried that they could leave the party to join hands with the TMC.