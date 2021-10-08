Jagapathi Babu joins Simbaa sets

Jagapathi Babu has joined the sets of Simbaa The Forest Man, a film written by Sampath Nandi and produced by him along with Rajender Reddy. The movie set in jungle backdrop is directed by Murali Manohar Reddy

Sources say Jagapathi Babu is playing a key role in the movie bankrolled by Sampath Nandi Team Works

in association with Raj Dasari Productions.

A video released by the film’s team, in which the protagonist, who appears to be a macho man living in a jungle, taking on those who destroy forest, went on viral recently.

Cinematography is by Krishna Prasad, while music for the movie is by Krishna Saurabh. Production Designer is Rajeev Nair, editing is by Tammiraju.