Nikhil’s next Film Launched

Young actor Nikhil is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movies 18 Pages and Karthikeya 2. Both these projects are expected to release next year. Editor Garry is all set to wield the megaphone for the first time and Nikhil will play the lead role in this film. The movie got its official launch today and Gemini Kiran, Srikanth Addala and Sharrath Marar attended the event as Chief Guests. Iswarya Menon is the leading lady in this untitled film.

ED Entertainments along with RED Cinemas are the producers. The shoot commences soon and the film will head for a theatrical release next year. Sricharan Pakala is the music director for this film.