Tollywood’s new Multi-starrer Loading

It has been a while since Tollywood audience got to watch a multi-starrer. RRR was the best and biggest ever multi-starrer. The latest ongoing speculations says that a new multi-starrer film is on cards. Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen and Manchu Manoj will soon be seen in a multi-starrer film and an announcement is awaited. Colour Photo fame Sandeep Raj will direct this film and the makers will make an official announcement soon.

Sandeep Raj worked on the script and he narrated it to Ravi Teja and got his nod. He then brought in Manchu Manoj and Vishwak Sen into the project. The big announcement about the project is expected to be made soon.