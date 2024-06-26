15Crs worth sets for Varun Tej’s Matka

Spread the love

Varun Tej starrer Matka has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The latest schedule of this film is happening at a rapid pace in massively erected sets in RFC.

A 35-day long schedule has been planned for this Mass Actioner, written and directed by Karuna Kumar.

Reportedly, The makers have spent a whooping 15 Crores for this schedule alone to rebuild vintage Vizag sets at Ramoji Film City. This schedule is said to be one of the crucial ones for the film.

Spending a bomb for a schedule alone indicates the trust of the producers in the project and is made uncompromisingly to bring the best on the screen.

Varun Tej will be seen donning four distinct looks for his role . Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary are playing prominent roles.

Produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri under the banners Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.