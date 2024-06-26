x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Kalki Carnage, Sets New Records In Pre Sales

Kalki Carnage, Sets New Records In Pre Sales

Published on June 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Are ‘demolitions’ a ‘diversionary tactic’?
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita undergoes medical tests

Kalki Carnage, Sets New Records In Pre Sales

Spread the love

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s futuristic sci-fi entertainer Kalki 2898 AD sets new records in pre sales with the anticipation escalating with each passing day.

It’s one day to go and the movie is already on a record breaking spree. Kalki Carnage is evident in bookings in domestic and overseas regions.

Kalki 2898 AD is the fastest Indian film to reach $1M – $4M pre sales in North America. It is the first ever Indian Film to be sold over 1 lakh Tickets for Premieres in North America.

The premiere Pre- Sales at Cinemark alone is over $1.3M which is an all-time record.

The craze is equally high in the USA and other countries and the record pre-sales is the testament of the same.

Next Raja Saab in Music Mode Previous 15Crs worth sets for Varun Tej’s Matka
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Are ‘demolitions’ a ‘diversionary tactic’?
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita undergoes medical tests

Most Read

image
Are ‘demolitions’ a ‘diversionary tactic’?
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita undergoes medical tests
image
Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Liquor Policy: Private Shops to Open Soon

Related Articles

Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy