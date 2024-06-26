Kalki Carnage, Sets New Records In Pre Sales

Spread the love

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s futuristic sci-fi entertainer Kalki 2898 AD sets new records in pre sales with the anticipation escalating with each passing day.

It’s one day to go and the movie is already on a record breaking spree. Kalki Carnage is evident in bookings in domestic and overseas regions.

Kalki 2898 AD is the fastest Indian film to reach $1M – $4M pre sales in North America. It is the first ever Indian Film to be sold over 1 lakh Tickets for Premieres in North America.

The premiere Pre- Sales at Cinemark alone is over $1.3M which is an all-time record.

The craze is equally high in the USA and other countries and the record pre-sales is the testament of the same.