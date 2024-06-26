Raja Saab in Music Mode

Spread the love

Prabhas is on a break and he completed promoting Kalki 2898 AD and the film is slated for a wide release tomorrow. Prabhas is holidaying in Europe and he will return back to Hyderabad soon. He has to resume the shoot of Raja Saab and the film is directed by Maruthi. Prabhas has to allocate 60 working days for the film to complete the shoot. Maruthi has completed filming for other portions already. The shoot resumes next month as per the update.

Maruthi is currently in Chennai and is busy with the music sessions of Raja Saab. Maruthi and Thaman are working on the tunes. Thaman already locked three tunes and the others are getting ready. Maruthi will complete the music sittings in this break and he is in plans to complete the pending shoot in two schedules. Raja Saab is said to be a horror comedy and is laced with a love story. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines. People Media Factory are the producers and the film releases next year.