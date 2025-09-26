A Film to be made on Kattappa

The character of Kattappa is a crucial one in the franchise of Baahubali. Kattappa’s role has generated enough curiosity on the second part of the film ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. “Why did Kattappa Kill Baahubali?” has been the biggest mysteries in filmy circles and it was the most discussed topic before the release of the second installment of the film. Veteran Tamil actor Satyaraj added life to the role of a Loyalist for the Kingdom of Mahishmathi.

As per the latest news, writer Vijayendra Prasad is penning a complete script based on the character of Kattappa. He also discussed the idea with his son and top director SS Rajamouli. The backstory of his life and how he emerged as the most trusted disciple for the kingdom will be discussed in this story. For now, the discussion is in the initial stages and it is unclear if Rajamouli directs the project or if he assigns the project to another director. The pre-visualization work has commenced recently and the team will make an official statement very soon.