A Special song for Megastar and Venky

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the shoot of the film has reached the final stages. Victory Venkatesh essays a crucial role and his role comes during the second half of the film. Venkatesh has recently completed the talkie part of his role. A song on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh is left pending and it will be picturized during the last week of this month. Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will shake their leg in a pub and the location is currently being finalized.

The song is one of the major highlights of the second half of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Bheems has composed an energetic number and the arrangements for the song are currently being made. With this, the entire shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be completed. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Sahu Garapati, Sushmitha Konidela are the producers. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is aimed for a grand release during Sankranthi 2026.