Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Complement Each Other

Published on November 13, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Complement Each Other

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have been in a relationship for a long time. Though they did not admit it on public platforms, the entire movie fraternity and fans are aware about it. The duo got engaged recently and they will get married early next year. Rashmika’s recent film ‘The Girlfriend’ is receiving huge applause all over and the performance of the actress is widely appreciated by the audience. Vijay Deverakonda is the Special Guest for the success bash of the film that took place last night. Vijay Deverakonda could not appreciate the journey of Rashmika.

“Rashmika is exactly a Bhooma Devi. She is a very giving girl and innocent and makes everyone happy. She makes everyone happy and she thinks about work. She felt that The Girlfriend is the story that she wanted to tell. I am proud of her journey and the woman she has become. Rashmika chooses kindness everyday. Rashmika is an amazing woman” told Vijay Deverakonda during his speech.

“Vijju, you have been a part of the film from the beginning and you are now a part of the success of The Girlfriend. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their life and it is a blessing. Thank you” told Rashmika about Vijay.

Allu Aravind, Vidya Koppineedi, Dheeraj Mogilineni, Sai Rajesh, Bunny Vaas and SKN lauded the efforts of Rashmika, Deekshit Shetty and Rahul Ravindran for The Girlfriend.

