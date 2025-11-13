Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Complement Each Other

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have been in a relationship for a long time. Though they did not admit it on public platforms, the entire movie fraternity and fans are aware about it. The duo got engaged recently and they will get married early next year. Rashmika’s recent film ‘The Girlfriend’ is receiving huge applause all over and the performance of the actress is widely appreciated by the audience. Vijay Deverakonda is the Special Guest for the success bash of the film that took place last night. Vijay Deverakonda could not appreciate the journey of Rashmika.

“Rashmika is exactly a Bhooma Devi. She is a very giving girl and innocent and makes everyone happy. She makes everyone happy and she thinks about work. She felt that The Girlfriend is the story that she wanted to tell. I am proud of her journey and the woman she has become. Rashmika chooses kindness everyday. Rashmika is an amazing woman” told Vijay Deverakonda during his speech.

“Vijju, you have been a part of the film from the beginning and you are now a part of the success of The Girlfriend. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their life and it is a blessing. Thank you” told Rashmika about Vijay.

Allu Aravind, Vidya Koppineedi, Dheeraj Mogilineni, Sai Rajesh, Bunny Vaas and SKN lauded the efforts of Rashmika, Deekshit Shetty and Rahul Ravindran for The Girlfriend.