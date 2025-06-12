Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan set the record straight on his retirement from movies. He categorically quashed the ongoing rumours that Mahabharata will be the swan song to his illustrious career. He clarified that his recent statements were misconstrued and stated that there are no such plans on his side.

Speaking in a podcast with Raj Shamani, the Dangal actor evinced interest to do a film on the epic Mahabharata and labelled it as his dream project. Aamir revealed that he will start working on it after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20.

He said ” I feel like that’s one project which, once I’ve done it, might leave me with the feeling that there’s nothing more I can do after that. Because the material is like that — it’s layered, emotional, vast in scale, and full of grandeur. Everything that exists in the world can be found in Mahabharat”.

These interesting statements from Aamir triggered widespread speculation in the media and among his fans that he will retire from films after doing Mahabharata. So, he has now issued a clear clarification that he wouldn’t step away from films any sooner.

Aamir said Mahabharat is not going to be my last film. He added that people misinterpreted my statements and started speculating around my career. I was asked if I had to make a film and happily hang my boots, which one would it be. That ‘if’ is very important, he said. Aamir further added “Material-wise, I see it having the power to satisfy me as an artist and leave happily. I answered the question, and people thought Mahabharata was my last film. At least, listen to the answer carefully”.

Aamir Khan is playing a cameo is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. He will next star in a superhero film with the same director.