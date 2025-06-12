x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?

Published on June 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical
image
Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement
image
Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?
image
Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Why is it a Long Wait for Trivikram?

Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?

Popular producer Dil Raju is the new FDC Chairman of Telangana and he has been spending ample time on the development of the film industry. He has been frequently meeting the officials of Telangana government and is discussing the challenges faced. During the trailer launch event of Thammudu, Dil Raju announced a transparent tracking system for movie collections and he also revealed that the proposal has been sent to the Telangana government.

Over the years, a tracking system like Rentrak has been in discussion but it was never implemented. Though Bollywood has been successful to an extent, they have not been completely successful. Dil Raju is making efforts to bring a perfect and transparent tracking system and he sounded extremely confident. He also spoke about how fake views have been impacting the producers and film industry. He pledged not to spend money on fake YouTube views for his films.

All the Tollywood producers should work collectively for a transparent tracking system which can avoid several controversies. This can also avoid complications for the producers as the accounts would be transparent during the raids. This tracking system will keep fake box-office posters away and indeed prevent fan wars. Hope this gets implemented soon in Telugu cinema.

Next Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement Previous Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement
image
Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?
image
Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions

Latest

image
Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical
image
Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement
image
Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?
image
Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Why is it a Long Wait for Trivikram?

Most Read

image
Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical
image
Journalist Krishnam Raju finally gets arrested
image
Cabinet expansion proves Revanth’s influence with High Command

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch