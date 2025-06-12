Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?

Popular producer Dil Raju is the new FDC Chairman of Telangana and he has been spending ample time on the development of the film industry. He has been frequently meeting the officials of Telangana government and is discussing the challenges faced. During the trailer launch event of Thammudu, Dil Raju announced a transparent tracking system for movie collections and he also revealed that the proposal has been sent to the Telangana government.

Over the years, a tracking system like Rentrak has been in discussion but it was never implemented. Though Bollywood has been successful to an extent, they have not been completely successful. Dil Raju is making efforts to bring a perfect and transparent tracking system and he sounded extremely confident. He also spoke about how fake views have been impacting the producers and film industry. He pledged not to spend money on fake YouTube views for his films.

All the Tollywood producers should work collectively for a transparent tracking system which can avoid several controversies. This can also avoid complications for the producers as the accounts would be transparent during the raids. This tracking system will keep fake box-office posters away and indeed prevent fan wars. Hope this gets implemented soon in Telugu cinema.