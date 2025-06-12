x
Home > Movie News

Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions

Published on June 12, 2025 by nymisha

Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions

After the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam, talented writer and director Anil Ravipudi locked Megastar Chiranjeevi for his next film. The first schedule of the film got wrapped up and the second schedule is happening currently. Anil Ravipudi and his team have done enough homework after the basic plot was finalized. After Megastar gave his nod for the initial idea, Anil and his team worked for three months on different versions. One discussion was taking an action mode along with entertainment and the other was taking a family mode laced with entertainment.

With minimal action in Megastar’s style, the film will be a bang on family emotions. This untitled film has a strong emotional drama around Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. This emotional drama is the major USP and the highlight of the film. Anil Ravipudi’s mark entertainment will not be missed throughout. The entertainment will be hilarious matching the body language of Chiranjeevi. Bheems is scoring the music and three tunes are ready. All the technicians who worked for Sankranthiki Vastunnam are working for this film. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the makers have announced that this entertainer will be out for Sankranthi 2026.

else

