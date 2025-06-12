Telugu360 Analysis: Why is it a Long Wait for Trivikram?

Trivikram Srinivas is undoubtedly the best writer turned director of Telugu cinema. Despite Rajamouli, Sukumar and others achieving pan-Indian status with their films, Trivikram maintained his stardom with Telugu audience and family crowds. Athadu, Atharintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are the best works of Trivikram and they have the best repeat value. But Trivikram has been suffering to lock a script and a lead actor for years. His last film Guntur Kaaram released during January 2024 and it is June 2025 now. Trivikram is yet to get an assurance and lock his next film.

He was holding talks with Allu Arjun but the Pushpa actor prefered to work with Atlee. It would take two years to complete the film. Trivikram then met Venkatesh and finalized an entertainer. Then speculations started that Ram Charan will work with Trivikram as he has ample time to start Sukumar’s film. The fresh news says that Trivikram has narrated a script to NTR and the film starts after Nelson’s movie. Despite a long wait for a year and a half, the next film of Trivikram is yet to be announced. Here are some of the reasons:

Pan-Indian Preference: Trivikram is the best when it comes to blending family drama and emotions along with action. But all our top actors are keen to do pan-Indian films. Their remunerations too reached a new level that the producers are not ready to invest on a Telugu director. For the past decade, Trivikram has evolved as a director but he has prefered simple stories that would appeal to only Telugu audience. None of his films were remade in other languages except one or two. None of his super hits made an impact or appealed to the other audience.

Pawan Kalyan’s Engagements: Only his close associates may know this but Trivikram has been a backbone for Pawan Kalyan and his political engagements. Trivikram is spending ample time with Pawan Kalyan after the new government was formed in AP. Though Trivikram is balancing his film career, allocating his precious time for Pawan Kalyan is surely a disadvantage and Tollywood actors are hunting for other choices.

Guntur Kaaram Impact: Guntur Kaaram was a bad film for Trivikram. It was Mahesh Babu’s charishma and performance that bailed out the film from being a flop. Trivikram was badly criticized for his work in Guntur Kaaram.

Game Plan: Our actors have always kept options for their upcoming movies and Trivikram happened to be an option for Allu Arjun. The actor picked Atlee over Trivikram. Likewise, Trivikram should have worked on multiple scripts and approached multiple actors instead of waiting for Allu Arjun. This is the new trend in any film industry.

Preference of Actors: Trivikram was always interested to work with top actors. Though actors Venkatesh and Ram wanted to work with him, Trivikram considered top stars in the recent years. Otherwise, Trivikram would have always been occupied with enough work.

All these factors made Trivikram wait for a longer time.