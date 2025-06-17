x
All Hurdles Cleared for Sitaare Zameen Par

Published on June 17, 2025 by nymisha

All Hurdles Cleared for Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the next attempt of Aamir Khan and the actor has poured in so much time on the project. After a series of delays, the film is slated for Friday release. But the biggest problem came after the Censor Board refused to issue a clearance and certificate after the makers did not agree for the suggested cuts. Aamir Khan and the film’s director RS Prasanna refused to accept the two cuts suggested.

The discussion took place yesterday again after the film was referred to the CBFC Examining Committee. All the hurdles are now cleared and the Censor certificate has been issued. It is unclear if Aamir Khan accepted the cuts or if the Examining Committee was convinced with the argument of the team of Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will now have a comfortable release across the globe on Friday. Aamir Khan, Genelia are the lead actors and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is the music composer. Aamir Khan Productions bankrolled the film.

