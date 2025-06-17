Raja Saab Teaser: Prabhas Extremely Delighted

Keeping an end to a lot of speculations, the teaser of Raja Saab featuring Prabhas has been out and it lived up to the expectations. What made the glimpse special for Darling fans is that they got to witness Vintage Prabhas throughout. The film also unveiled the comic touch of Prabhas as the actor has been doing big-budget pan-Indian films. Right from his looks to his mannerisms, everything was well accepted from the teaser. The quality of the VFX work and the grand visuals are lauded by the audience, movie enthusiasts and the media.

The makers of Raja Saab have invited the national media for the event that took place in Hyderabad’s PRASADS. Soon after this, the lavish set of Raja Saab was shown for the media. A lavish party was thrown for the media and the team of Raja Saab by the makers last night. Prabhas was completely delighted with the positive response that the teaser received. He called up Maruthi during the party and congratulated him. He even released a letter thanking the media for their support and appreciating the teaser of Raja Saab.

“To all my Media Darlings from Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. You’re not here to cover the storm. You’re here to ride it. Amplify it. Own it. So go ahead – unwrap this Hamper like you’d open a mass blockbuster twist. Get ready to meet your Darling – The Vintage Prabhas who dances, romances, scares and swag-walks straight into your hearts. The Fun? It’s only just begun, Let the madness roll. Let the masses roar and say it loud – Rajasaab!!!” told the statement of Prabhas.