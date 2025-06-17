x
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan in action mode for ‘Peddi’

Published on June 17, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan in action mode for ‘Peddi’

Even though Ram Charan’s last outing Game Changer ended on a disastrous note at the box office, trade circles are betting big on his upcoming film Peddi. The fascinating rural genre with a sports backdrop and national award winning director Buchi Babu Sana who delivered a blockbuster with his maiden film Uppena are reasons for the high anticipation. The first glimpse with a signature cricket shot has already generated solid hype for the film.

The shooting formalities of Peddi are progressing at a brisk in Hyderabad as the team is determined not to miss the release date. Reportedly, the makers are currently busy filming and intense action episode featuring Ram Charan and others artists. This episode is said to be the one of the major highlights for the film as Buchi Babu is crafting it on a grand scale.

Peddi revolves around multiple games and blends village politics and drama with Charan playing an intriguing character similar to his role in Rangasthalam. He will be seen in a rugged rural avatar, sporting long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and features an ensemble supporting cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

Peddi’ is being mounted on a huge scale under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The technical crew includes R Rathnavelu handling cinematography, AR Rahman composing the music, and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli on board.

The film is set for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

