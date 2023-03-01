All set for Pushpa 2 Glimpse

There was a speculation that ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ glimpse will be played in Avatar 2 theatres, but nothing happened as Sukumar was not happy with the final teaser cut. Sukumar is coming up with a new plan and Art director Rama Krishna revealed that Pushpa 2 glimpse is ready and the team is expecting to release it very soon.

As per the latest buzz, Pushpa 2 glimpse will be released on April 8th, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Sukumar is in no mood to disappoint his fans. Pushpa 2 is carrying huge expectations after the huge success of Pushpa. Makers are spending a bomb on the sequel and is expected to be more than Pushpa.

Sukumar’s team has made the wanted changes for the sequel and focused to create records. Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film and Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress.