Home > Politics

Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme

Published on February 13, 2025 by nymisha

Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme

The Jagananna Colonies initiative, aimed at providing housing for the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh, has been scrutinised due to alleged irregularities. Reports suggest that YSRCP leaders have been involved in unauthorized activities, including leasing government-acquired land to farmers for cultivation.

In Komaragiri, Kakinada district, the previous government purchased land from donors to build houses for the poor. However, instead of constructing homes, some leaders have reportedly leased the land to farmers for crop cultivation. For instance, in Komaragiri-1, 300 acres of land were acquired, but only partial construction has taken place. Similarly, in Komaragiri-2, 70 acres were purchased, with 40 acres left unused and leased to farmers at ₹30,000 per acre.

Local leaders are accused of collecting lease money from farmers while enjoying the support of revenue officials. Complaints have been filed with local MLA Vanamodi Kondababu, demanding action against those involved. Vigilance investigations are ongoing to uncover the truth behind the inflated land prices and unauthorized activities.

Officials claim that steps are being taken to reclaim the land. Malli Babu, the RDO of Kakinada, stated that notices have been issued to farmers cultivating crops on the disputed land. Once the harvest is complete, the land will be reclaimed and auctioned.

The Jagananna Colonies scheme, intended to benefit the poor, is now mired in controversy. Locals and beneficiaries are urging the government to take strict action against those responsible for the irregularities and ensure transparency in the project’s execution.

