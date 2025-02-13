PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States for a two-day visit, receiving a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora. During his visit, he is expected to hold key meetings with top US officials and business leaders, including a potential discussion with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Despite the chill weather in Washington, DC, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their enthusiastic welcome. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he thanked the diaspora for their warm reception. His visit has already begun on a positive note, with a meeting with US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, where the two discussed strengthening bilateral ties between India and the US.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this visit marks a new chapter in the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US. PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump, members of Congress, and other prominent figures. The discussions are expected to focus on trade, defense, technology, and energy cooperation, further solidifying the relationship between the two nations.

Reports suggest that PM Modi may also meet Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. The meeting could include discussions on SpaceX’s Starlink services and potential collaborations in the tech sector. This interaction is seen as a significant step towards enhancing India’s technological advancements.

Modi’s current visit to the US may not include topics such as trade tariffs, illegal immigration, and mutual cooperation are expected to dominate the agenda.

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of collaboration in technology, defense, and trade.