x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk

Published on February 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe
image
Photos: Thandel Team At Tirupati
image
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk
image
Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme
image
Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States for a two-day visit, receiving a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora. During his visit, he is expected to hold key meetings with top US officials and business leaders, including a potential discussion with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Despite the chill weather in Washington, DC, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their enthusiastic welcome. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he thanked the diaspora for their warm reception. His visit has already begun on a positive note, with a meeting with US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, where the two discussed strengthening bilateral ties between India and the US.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this visit marks a new chapter in the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US. PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump, members of Congress, and other prominent figures. The discussions are expected to focus on trade, defense, technology, and energy cooperation, further solidifying the relationship between the two nations.

Reports suggest that PM Modi may also meet Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. The meeting could include discussions on SpaceX’s Starlink services and potential collaborations in the tech sector. This interaction is seen as a significant step towards enhancing India’s technological advancements.

Modi’s current visit to the US may not include topics such as trade tariffs, illegal immigration, and mutual cooperation are expected to dominate the agenda.

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of collaboration in technology, defense, and trade.

Next Photos: Thandel Team At Tirupati Previous Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme
else

TRENDING

image
Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu
image
Anupam Kher in Prabhas and Hanu Film
image
Prabhas did not charge a penny for Kannappa: Manchu Vishnu

Latest

image
AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe
image
Photos: Thandel Team At Tirupati
image
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk
image
Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme
image
Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe
image
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk
image
Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025