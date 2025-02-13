AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Andhra Pradesh government to investigate the liquor scam during the YCP regime has intensified its efforts. Crucial evidence has been uncovered, shedding light on alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation.

Recently, Venkateswara Rao, a whistleblower, submitted vital evidence related to the liquor scam to the SIT. Earlier, in 2024, Rao and Srinivas had filed a complaint with the CID regarding the illegal activities of Vasudeva Reddy, the then Beverages Corporation Commissioner. However, the CID officials reportedly ignored the complaint. With the new evidence, the SIT is expected to make significant progress in the case.

There are allegations that certain officials, including ES Shouri, DG Sharan, DE Satya Prasad, OSD Nageswara Rao, and Anasuya Reddy, who previously handled cases against CM Chandrababu Naidu, are now attempting to derail the liquor scam investigation. These claims have raised concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the probe.

The Andhra Pradesh government has established the SIT to investigate the liquor scam that occurred during the YCP administration. Vijayawada CP Rajasekhar Babu has been appointed as the chairman of the SIT, with other members including SP Subba Rao, Additional SP Kolli Srinivas, Srihari Babu, DSP P. Srinivas, CI K. Shivaji, and CH Nag Srinivas.

The SIT has been directed to submit progress reports every 15 days. The investigation focuses on alleged irregularities in the Beverages Corporation, including corruption and mismanagement during the YCP regime. The TDP-led government aims to ensure a thorough and transparent probe to bring those responsible to justice.