Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been facing charges after he attacked a TV journalist. The issue turned serious and he was booked under various sections. After the High Court rejected bail, Mohan Babu approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail. There are a lot of rumors that he is absconding and he issued statements about his whereabouts frequently. The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail today which is a huge relief for the veteran actor. The Telangana High Court rejected his bail plea on December 23rd last year.

Mohan Babu attacked the journalist in his Jalpally residence on December 10th. He met the injured journalist in the hospital later and he even issued a public apology. The lawyer of Mohan Babu also informed the court that his client is ready to support the journalist financially. After hearing the arguments, Mohan Babu was granted bail by the Supreme Court. It all started after Manchu Manoj tried to enter the residence of Mohan Babu. A series of events took place and the media personnel rushed in large numbers to cover the issue. Both parties filed cases and the investigation is going on.