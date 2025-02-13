x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

Published on February 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Thandel Team At Tirupati
image
AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe
image
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk
image
Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme
image
Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been facing charges after he attacked a TV journalist. The issue turned serious and he was booked under various sections. After the High Court rejected bail, Mohan Babu approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail. There are a lot of rumors that he is absconding and he issued statements about his whereabouts frequently. The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail today which is a huge relief for the veteran actor. The Telangana High Court rejected his bail plea on December 23rd last year.

Mohan Babu attacked the journalist in his Jalpally residence on December 10th. He met the injured journalist in the hospital later and he even issued a public apology. The lawyer of Mohan Babu also informed the court that his client is ready to support the journalist financially. After hearing the arguments, Mohan Babu was granted bail by the Supreme Court. It all started after Manchu Manoj tried to enter the residence of Mohan Babu. A series of events took place and the media personnel rushed in large numbers to cover the issue. Both parties filed cases and the investigation is going on.

Next Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme Previous Anupam Kher in Prabhas and Hanu Film
else

TRENDING

image
Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu
image
Anupam Kher in Prabhas and Hanu Film
image
Prabhas did not charge a penny for Kannappa: Manchu Vishnu

Latest

image
Photos: Thandel Team At Tirupati
image
AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe
image
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk
image
Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme
image
Finally, a Huge Relief for Mohan Babu

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam: SIT Intensifies Probe
image
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in the US, Set to Meet Elon Musk
image
Alleged Irregularities in Jagananna Colonies Scheme

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025