Home > Movie News

Anupam Kher in Prabhas and Hanu Film

Published on February 13, 2025 by nymisha

Anupam Kher in Prabhas and Hanu Film

Prabhas is committed to Hanu Raghavapudi for a periodic action drama laced with romance. The film is tentatively titled Fauji and Prabhas plays the role of a soldier in the film. Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been picked up to play an important role in the film and he joined the sets. A picture of Anupam Kher with Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi is out now. Anupam Kher essayed powerful roles in recent Telugu films Karthikeya and Tiger Nageswara Rao. He now signed Prabhas’ Fauji.

Fauji is planned on a massive budget and the film hits the screens next year. Massive sets are constructed for the film’s shoot. The schedules of the film are pushed after Prabhas got injured. Imanvi is the heroine and Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and background score. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Prabhas is also busy wrapping up the shoot of Raja Saab directed by Maruthi.

