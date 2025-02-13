Prabhas did not charge a penny for Kannappa: Manchu Vishnu

Rebel Star Prabhas will be seen in the role of Rudra in Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa. The film has completed shoot and is aimed for April 25th release across the globe. Prabhas played a cameo and he completed shooting for his part in five days in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. There are a lot of top actors who played extended cameos and crucial roles in Kannappa. Manchu Vishnu revealed “Prabhas did not charge a penny for his role as Lord Shiva in Kannappa. He allocated dates in between his busy schedules and completed the shoot of the film. While all the actors charged big remunerations, Prabhas came and did his part without charging anything and showed his love for Mohan Babu”.

Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan will be seen in other important roles. Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in special cameos. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and Mohan Babu is the producer.