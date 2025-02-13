x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Heroes and their Cop Stories

Published on February 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Heroes and their Cop Stories
image
Too much of Bollywood backup for Yash’s Toxic
image
Telangana farmers irate over Revanth Reddy Sarkar:
image
Indian Filmmakers Should Realize That the Era of “Freemakes” is Gone
image
Vallabaneni Vamshi arrested in Hyderabad

Tollywood Heroes and their Cop Stories

Tollywood heroes playing the roles of cops is not a new trend and several actors picked up such dynamic roles at some point of time in their career. This year, several top actors will surprise the audience in the roles of ruthless cops. Here is the list of the actors and their films:

Prabhas: Prabhas will soon work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit and the shoot commences post summer. Prabhas plays the role of a ruthless cop in this high voltage action drama. The film is expected to have a 2026 release. T Series is the production house.

Ravi Teja: Ravi Teja is busy completing Mass Jathara directed by a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and it is due for release in June. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Sreeleela is the leading lady.

Nani: Nani plays Arjun Sarkar in HIT 3 and the glimpse of his characterization was introduced in HIT 2. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema are the producers. HIT 3 is aimed for May 1st release across the globe.

Vijay Deverakonda: The first glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom surprised everyone and the film is hitting the screens soon. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s vision is now being discussed more and Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of a cop in this high voltage actioner. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom is announced for May 30th release across the globe.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas commenced the shoot of Tyson Naidu years ago and the film is 70 percent complete. The action drama features Bellamkonda Sreenivas essaying the role of a cop. Sagar Chandra is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.

Previous Too much of Bollywood backup for Yash’s Toxic
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Heroes and their Cop Stories
image
Too much of Bollywood backup for Yash’s Toxic
image
Indian Filmmakers Should Realize That the Era of “Freemakes” is Gone

Latest

image
Tollywood Heroes and their Cop Stories
image
Too much of Bollywood backup for Yash’s Toxic
image
Telangana farmers irate over Revanth Reddy Sarkar:
image
Indian Filmmakers Should Realize That the Era of “Freemakes” is Gone
image
Vallabaneni Vamshi arrested in Hyderabad

Most Read

image
Telangana farmers irate over Revanth Reddy Sarkar:
image
Vallabaneni Vamshi arrested in Hyderabad
image
Rajya Sabha seat for Kamal Haasan?

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025