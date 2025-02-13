Tollywood Heroes and their Cop Stories

Tollywood heroes playing the roles of cops is not a new trend and several actors picked up such dynamic roles at some point of time in their career. This year, several top actors will surprise the audience in the roles of ruthless cops. Here is the list of the actors and their films:



Prabhas: Prabhas will soon work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit and the shoot commences post summer. Prabhas plays the role of a ruthless cop in this high voltage action drama. The film is expected to have a 2026 release. T Series is the production house.

Ravi Teja: Ravi Teja is busy completing Mass Jathara directed by a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and it is due for release in June. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Sreeleela is the leading lady.

Nani: Nani plays Arjun Sarkar in HIT 3 and the glimpse of his characterization was introduced in HIT 2. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema are the producers. HIT 3 is aimed for May 1st release across the globe.



Vijay Deverakonda: The first glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom surprised everyone and the film is hitting the screens soon. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s vision is now being discussed more and Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of a cop in this high voltage actioner. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom is announced for May 30th release across the globe.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas commenced the shoot of Tyson Naidu years ago and the film is 70 percent complete. The action drama features Bellamkonda Sreenivas essaying the role of a cop. Sagar Chandra is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.