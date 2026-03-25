Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar: PR Strategy or Pan-Indian Plan?

Days after Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as an industry hit, there are publications across national media that Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar will soon work with Icon Star Allu Arjun. The predictions are quite early as Aditya Dhar is one director who is never in a hurry. The collaboration of Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar is either a PR strategy or just a rumor. At the same time, Allu Arjun is the biggest pan-Indian actor from South and a possible collaboration may be on cards but it is too early to speculate.

At the same time, several stars are spending a lot of money on promotions through corporate agencies. A collaboration between Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar will take so much time, several Bollywood agencies have reported and carried the news. Allu Arjun has been in talks with several Bollywood directors but he has his diary full for the next couple of years. After Atlee’s film, Bunny has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film followed by a film with Trivikram. He is also holding talks with Basil Joseph for a project. Aditya Dhar too takes a long time to complete the script and the combo of Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar cannot be ruled out for now.