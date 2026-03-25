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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Pushes for Lower Power Costs Without Burdening Consumers

Published on March 25, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chandrababu Pushes for Lower Power Costs Without Burdening Consumers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take a focused and structured approach to reducing the cost of power procurement. During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, he made it clear that the goal is not just to cut costs but to do so without placing any additional burden on consumers.

The Chief Minister asked officials to prepare a detailed action plan that can bring down the per unit power purchase cost to around Rs. 4. At the same time, he stressed that power utilities must be able to clear their growing debt through internal efficiency rather than by increasing charges on the public. His approach reflects a balance between financial discipline and consumer protection.

He highlighted that effective management has already delivered measurable results. In the current financial year, the state has managed to save nearly Rs. 339 crore through improved operational practices. He urged officials to expand such efficiency-driven measures by adopting advanced technology and innovative solutions across the power sector.

Chandrababu Naidu also placed strong emphasis on the global shift towards green energy. He noted that countries around the world are moving towards low-cost and environmentally sustainable power generation. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh must take advantage of this transition, which has already begun to attract global companies such as Google to invest in the state.

He encouraged a sharper focus on solar energy, especially through rooftop installations under central schemes like PM Surya Ghar. He also asked officials to create awareness among farmers about the benefits of PM Kusum, which supports solar-powered agricultural solutions. His vision is to position the state as a leader in renewable energy generation.

Addressing the financial stress in the power sector, Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged that power distribution companies are carrying a significant debt burden. However, he firmly stated that these liabilities must be managed without passing the cost on to consumers. He reiterated that steps have already been taken to prevent additional charges such as true-up costs from affecting the public.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that efforts are already underway to bring down the per unit power purchase cost to around Rs. 4.10 by the financial year 2028-29. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, senior bureaucrats, and heads of power distribution companies.

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