NTR to Host a Lavish Party

Young Tiger NTR is completely busy with the shoot of Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel. The upcoming schedule is taking place in Hyderabad. Tomorrow marks the birthday of NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi and the actor is in plans to host a lavish party. The entire team of Dragon along with the close friends of NTR and some of the Tollywood celebrities are expected to attend the bash. This is the first time NTR is hosting a grand bash on his wife’s birthday.

Tarak has taken a long break from work to transform himself for the role of Dragon. He is keen to complete the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film and move on to his next. He has Devara 2 lined up and a film with Trivikram, Nelson each. His next project will be officially announced after the shoot of Dragon concludes.