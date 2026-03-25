x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies

Published on March 25, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Video: Dr Rajasekhar Exclusive Interview
image
Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies
image
Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar: PR Strategy or Pan-Indian Plan?
image
Chandrababu Pushes for Lower Power Costs Without Burdening Consumers
image
NTR to Host a Lavish Party

Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies

Andhra Pradesh has taken a decisive step towards restructuring urban governance with a statewide redivision of wards and divisions. The move is aimed at aligning local representation with population growth and ensuring better administrative efficiency across cities and towns. The state government has formally approved the exercise and issued detailed orders to implement the changes. Officials have confirmed that divisions and wards in municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats will be reorganised based on population data. Urban areas that have witnessed significant growth are expected to see a sharp increase in the number of elected representatives.

This restructuring marks a shift from the earlier classification system, which was based on administrative grades. The government will now follow a population-based model to determine representation. Notifications have been issued separately for municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats to implement the revised framework.

As part of the expansion, the number of wards across the state is expected to increase significantly. Estimates suggest that the total count will go up by around 927 wards. At present, Andhra Pradesh has about 3,916 divisions and wards combined. After the reorganisation, this number is projected to rise to nearly 4,843, reflecting the scale of the exercise.

The government has clearly defined how representation will be structured in municipal corporations. Cities with a population of up to two lakh will have 60 divisions. Those with a population between two lakh and three lakh will have 62 divisions. The number will gradually increase with population growth, reaching 66 for cities up to four lakh, 68 for up to five lakh, and 72 for up to six lakh. Cities with populations between six lakh and ten lakh will have 76 divisions. Larger urban centres with populations between ten lakh and fifteen lakh will have 86 divisions. Metropolitan corporations with populations above fifteen lakh can have up to 120 divisions.

A similar population-based approach will be followed for municipalities and nagar panchayats. Towns with a population below 30,000 will have 23 wards. This number will increase step by step with population growth, reaching 28 for up to 40,000, 32 for up to 50,000, and 36 for up to 60,000. Towns with up to 80,000 population will have 40 wards, while those nearing one lakh will have 44. Municipalities with populations up to 1.5 lakh will have 48 wards, and those above that threshold can have up to 52 wards.

The reorganisation will be based on the 2011 Census data, and the government has made it clear that these numbers will remain unchanged until the next official census results are released. This ensures stability in representation for a defined period and avoids frequent revisions.

Another important aspect of the decision is its link to upcoming local body elections. In many urban local bodies, the tenure of elected councils has already ended, and special officers are currently managing administration. The government is preparing to conduct elections soon, and this redivision exercise is being carried out in parallel to ensure that the new structure is in place before the electoral process begins.
Overall, the reorganisation signals a major recalibration of urban governance in Andhra Pradesh. By linking representation directly to population, the state aims to create a more balanced and responsive local administration system that reflects current demographic realities.

Next Video: Dr Rajasekhar Exclusive Interview Previous Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar: PR Strategy or Pan-Indian Plan?
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar: PR Strategy or Pan-Indian Plan?
image
NTR to Host a Lavish Party
image
Srinu Vaitla loses Big money in Land Fraud

Latest

image
Video: Dr Rajasekhar Exclusive Interview
image
Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies
image
Allu Arjun and Aditya Dhar: PR Strategy or Pan-Indian Plan?
image
Chandrababu Pushes for Lower Power Costs Without Burdening Consumers
image
NTR to Host a Lavish Party

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies
image
Chandrababu Pushes for Lower Power Costs Without Burdening Consumers
image
Delimitation Debate: Revanth Reddy Flags Political Imbalance and Rising North–South Divide

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire