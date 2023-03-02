Allu Arjun rejects a Bollywood Biggie

There is a strong buzz that Stylish Star Allu Arjun is going to be part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is a bag of south Indian stars like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Atlee approached Allu Arjun and narrated his role. He was offered a cameo role, which is an impactful role in the action thriller.

Allu Arjun is on rigorous training to maintain his skin tone for the role of Pushpa and Sukumar is trying to finish the shoot of the film at a brisk speed. He wrapped up two major schedules in Vizag and Hyderabad. The actor is not in a mood to take any chances and he is completepy focused on the shoot of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun is also packed with his schedules and he can’t afford time for Jawan. Hence he rejected the opportunity. Mythri Movie Makers is producing Pushpa: The Rule and Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress.