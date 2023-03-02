Pic Talk : Mahesh Babu’s Arm Day

Mahesh Babu shifts his focus to building abs and for a lean body. He posted a picture on his social media wall quoting, “Arm Day’. The actor is rock solid and his workout seems like the actor is concentrating on a muscular sculpted avatar. The 47-year-old actor’s bulged bicep and his nerve cut are unbelievable. His trainer is also visible in the mirror selfie image. Mahesh Babu’s Arms Day picture is truly inspirational.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is working for SSMB28 in Trivikram’s direction. The film’s shoot is currently happening in a specially erected set in Hyderabad outskirts.