Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform on Oscar Stage

Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie will be performed live on the 95th Oscar event stage. The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences has announced that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing live the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu song.

The rehearsals are currently underway. MM Keeravani is the music composer and Naatu Naatu was written by Chandrabose. Naatu Naatu is the first song to be performed on the Oscar stage. Rahul Sipligunj shared that this moment will be cherished for lifetime. The entire team of RRR will be present for the event.