Sukumar takes up a new path for Pushpa: The Rule

Social media has taken the lead for entertainment. The only way of making anything popular is through social media. Pushpa: The Rule director Sukumar talks about the same. In an event recently, the director talks about how to market a film. “When I write a movie in Telugu, I concentrate on pick up lines and even for lyrics, I think how this can reach reels and shorts. To make it popular, they need to be on Youtube Shorts and Insta reels, these will completely influence the audience. Now the same strategy went pan-India not only in Telugu” Sukumar told.

On the flipside, Sukumar is working hard for Pushpa: The Rule and making it a grand way than Pushpa. The film’s shoot was wrapped in Vizag recently and is currently under break. Pushpa: The Rule shoot will resume very soon and Mythri Movie Makers are pooling money for the film. The film will have a record release next year.