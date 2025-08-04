Amazed by NTR’s Dance: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and NTR are the best dancers of the country. The duo will be seen in a dance number together in War 2 and the song will be released this week. During an event in Sri Lanka, Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on NTR. He called him an Amazing Dancer and said that Tarak doesn’t need any rehearsal before shooting for a song. “He has every step inside him ready and he doesn’t need any rehearsals. He is an amazing dancer and a true champ” told Hrithik Roshan.

NTR and Hrithik Roshan will promote War 2 together and the film is gearing up for an August 14th release across the globe. The advance sales are opened recently. Ayan Mukerji is the director of War 2 and Yashraj Films are the producers. Kiara Advani is the heroine and the film is high on expectations. NTR has a role with negative shades and the action stunts are the major highlights of War 2. The film will have a clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie at the box-office.