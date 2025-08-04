x
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi's Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Amazed by NTR’s Dance: Hrithik Roshan

Published on August 4, 2025 by nymisha

Amazed by NTR’s Dance: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and NTR are the best dancers of the country. The duo will be seen in a dance number together in War 2 and the song will be released this week. During an event in Sri Lanka, Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on NTR. He called him an Amazing Dancer and said that Tarak doesn’t need any rehearsal before shooting for a song. “He has every step inside him ready and he doesn’t need any rehearsals. He is an amazing dancer and a true champ” told Hrithik Roshan.

NTR and Hrithik Roshan will promote War 2 together and the film is gearing up for an August 14th release across the globe. The advance sales are opened recently. Ayan Mukerji is the director of War 2 and Yashraj Films are the producers. Kiara Advani is the heroine and the film is high on expectations. NTR has a role with negative shades and the action stunts are the major highlights of War 2. The film will have a clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie at the box-office.

Next Crucial Meeting among Tollywood Producers Previous Supreme Court finds fault with Rahul Gandhi’s claims, raps him
