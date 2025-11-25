x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!

Published on November 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!
image
Video: Ram Pothineni Roundtable Interview
image
JC Pawan Reddy’s Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever
image
OTT Picks for this Weekend
image
Thaman back to his Testing Time

Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!

Energetic star Ram Pothineni has put in his best efforts for Andhra King Taluka, and he is showing the same energy and enthusiasm in the promotional activities as well. The reports from the censor board are highly optimistic, and the film has got a U/A certificate. Given the expansive nature of the story, the final runtime has been locked at 2 hours 40 minutes, including ads and titles.

The first half of the movie is said to be highly entertaining, with Ram portraying a movie buff who does all kinds of crazy things like a typical fan. His love track with Bhagyashri Borse and his beautiful bond with his father, played by Rao Ramesh, add much charm. In fact, every scene set in the rural backdrop is described as very pleasant.

The second half also promises entertainment, with emotions running high. Once Upendra enters the story, the narrative becomes even more engaging. The climax, in particular, is said to be the biggest highlight of the film, offering moments that every hero’s fan can relate to.

Vivek–Mervin’s music has already played a major role in generating strong pre-release buzz, while the teaser and trailer have set high expectations. Director Mahesh Babu P is said to have crafted the film in a completely unique style, giving it a fresh feel compared to other fan-based movies.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka appears to be one of Ram’s best outings yet.

Previous Video: Ram Pothineni Roundtable Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!
image
OTT Picks for this Weekend
image
Thaman back to his Testing Time

Latest

image
Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!
image
Video: Ram Pothineni Roundtable Interview
image
JC Pawan Reddy’s Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever
image
OTT Picks for this Weekend
image
Thaman back to his Testing Time

Most Read

image
JC Pawan Reddy’s Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever
image
Nara Lokesh Calls for Gender Equality and Moral Education to Shape a Progressive Society
image
Land prices hit new highs in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025