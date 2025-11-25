Andhra King Taluka: Ram’s Best Outing!

Energetic star Ram Pothineni has put in his best efforts for Andhra King Taluka, and he is showing the same energy and enthusiasm in the promotional activities as well. The reports from the censor board are highly optimistic, and the film has got a U/A certificate. Given the expansive nature of the story, the final runtime has been locked at 2 hours 40 minutes, including ads and titles.

The first half of the movie is said to be highly entertaining, with Ram portraying a movie buff who does all kinds of crazy things like a typical fan. His love track with Bhagyashri Borse and his beautiful bond with his father, played by Rao Ramesh, add much charm. In fact, every scene set in the rural backdrop is described as very pleasant.

The second half also promises entertainment, with emotions running high. Once Upendra enters the story, the narrative becomes even more engaging. The climax, in particular, is said to be the biggest highlight of the film, offering moments that every hero’s fan can relate to.

Vivek–Mervin’s music has already played a major role in generating strong pre-release buzz, while the teaser and trailer have set high expectations. Director Mahesh Babu P is said to have crafted the film in a completely unique style, giving it a fresh feel compared to other fan-based movies.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka appears to be one of Ram’s best outings yet.